Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identifies Body

January 10, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – On Sunday, January 10th, 2021, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified a body as Daniel Eugene Jones, 31, who was reported missing to the Clarksville Police Department on January 6th, 2021 by his family.

Based on preliminary information, foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be completed by the Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death.

