Nashville Veterinary Specialists to open new Outpatient Services Facility January 25th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency will open a new 10,000 square-foot outpatient services building on January 25th, 2021.

The move is in response to the growing need for specialty and emergency veterinary care in Middle Tennessee.

The new space will allow the hospital’s oncology service to double in size with the addition of another veterinary oncologist, Dr. Mathew Cook, who will join NVS in August.

The expansion will also provide more room for medical treatments, 12 more exam rooms, expanded cardiology capacity including more room for echocardiogram procedures, an in-house diagnostics laboratory and pharmacy, a comfortable lobby, and a large classroom for presentations to the broader veterinary community and to pet parents.

Beginning Monday, January 25th, 2021 patients going to NVS for appointments with the cardiology, dermatology, and oncology services and consultations with the surgery department will be seen in the new outpatient services building. The new space is located at 2975 Sidco Drive, Nashville, 37204, and is next to the main hospital.

NVS will continue using its current 18,000 square-foot space for emergency services along with critical care, internal medicine, neurology and MRI, rehabilitation, and surgical procedures.

Nashville Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency Locations

Clarksville

685 Kennedy Lane

Clarksville, TN 37040

P: 931.551.2121

F: 931.551.2122

Nashville

2971 Sidco Drive

Nashville, TN 37204

P: 615.386.0107

F: 615.386.0109

