|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Titans last game against Baltimore Ravens
Nashville, TN – In Week 11 of the 2020 season the Tennessee Titans traveled to Baltimore to face the Ravens and won in overtime by a score of 30-24.
Tennessee got on the board first on its opening possession with a nine-play, 79-yard scoring drive.
QB Ryan Tannehill threw passes for first downs to WR Cameron Batson, TE Anthony Firkser, and TE Jonnu Smith, before connecting with Smith for a one-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead. On the following Baltimore possession, the Ravens drove down into the red zone but were held to a 30-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 contest.
In the second quarter, Tannehill was intercepted by Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser who returned the ball 25 yards to give Baltimore possession at the Tennessee 22-yard line. The Ravens were kept out of the end zone but capitalized on the turnover with a 27-yard field goal to make it a 7-6 game.
Later in the second quarter, Baltimore put together a nine-play scoring drive to take the lead. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw a 30-yard pass to Ravens TE Mark Andrews to move the sticks before Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins found the end zone on a two-yard rushing score.
Baltimore’s two-point conversion attempt was successful as Jackson connected with Dobbins to make it 14-7 Baltimore.
The Titans added points on the ensuing possession with a 14-play scoring drive that saw a 20-yard rush by Tannehill and featured QB Logan Woodside throwing a seven-yard pass to WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a fake punt. K Stephen Gostkowski successfully made a 40-yard kick, 14-10 Baltimore.
The Ravens extended the lead in the third quarter as Jackson found Andrews for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 in favor of Baltimore. However, Tennessee replied immediately and began to gain momentum.
First, the Titans added another 40-yard field goal to make it a 21-13 game. Then on the ensuing Baltimore possession, DB Amani Hooker picked off Jackson to give the Titans possession at their own 15-yard line. The drive resulted in a 12-play, 81-yard possession with WR Corey Davis adding a 16-yard reception and RB Derrick Henry contributing 36 yards on the ground.
Ultimately, Gostkowski converted a 22-yard field goal as the Titans inched closer, 21-16.
Later in the fourth quarter, Tennessee took the lead as Tannehill engineered a 90-yard scoring drive. Davis made a 22-yard catch and WR A.J. Brown caught a 25-yard ball to get the Titans into the red zone. Tannehill then connected with Brown who bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.
The two-point conversion attempt was successful as Tannehill ran it in himself, and Tennessee took a 24-21 lead. Baltimore took over with 2:18 remaining in regulation and replied with a field goal to tie the game at 24-24 and send it to overtime.
Baltimore won the coin toss and had possession first. However, the Tennessee defense stifled the Ravens, sacking Jackson for a loss of nine and forcing Baltimore to punt. The Titans offense took the field and swiftly gained ground. Davis caught two passes for 25 yards and Brown posted an 11-yard catch before Henry took the handoff and ran 29 yards for a walk-off game-winning touchdown. Tennessee won the overtime road game by a score of 30-24.
Box Score
Week 11: Titans 30, Ravens 24
SectionsSports
TopicsA.J. Brown, Amani Hooker, Anthony Firkser, Baltimore Ravens, Cameron Batson, Core Davis, Derrick Henry, J.K. Dobbins, Jonnu Smith, Logan Woodside, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Ryan Tannehill, Stephen Gostkowski, Tennessee Titans, Titans, Tyus Bowser
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.