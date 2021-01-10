Tennessee Titans last game against Baltimore Ravens

Nashville, TN – In Week 11 of the 2020 season the Tennessee Titans traveled to Baltimore to face the Ravens and won in overtime by a score of 30-24.

Tennessee got on the board first on its opening possession with a nine-play, 79-yard scoring drive.

QB Ryan Tannehill threw passes for first downs to WR Cameron Batson, TE Anthony Firkser, and TE Jonnu Smith, before connecting with Smith for a one-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead. On the following Baltimore possession, the Ravens drove down into the red zone but were held to a 30-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 contest.

In the second quarter, Tannehill was intercepted by Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser who returned the ball 25 yards to give Baltimore possession at the Tennessee 22-yard line. The Ravens were kept out of the end zone but capitalized on the turnover with a 27-yard field goal to make it a 7-6 game.

Later in the second quarter, Baltimore put together a nine-play scoring drive to take the lead. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw a 30-yard pass to Ravens TE Mark Andrews to move the sticks before Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins found the end zone on a two-yard rushing score.

Baltimore’s two-point conversion attempt was successful as Jackson connected with Dobbins to make it 14-7 Baltimore.

The Titans added points on the ensuing possession with a 14-play scoring drive that saw a 20-yard rush by Tannehill and featured QB Logan Woodside throwing a seven-yard pass to WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a fake punt. K Stephen Gostkowski successfully made a 40-yard kick, 14-10 Baltimore.

The Ravens extended the lead in the third quarter as Jackson found Andrews for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 in favor of Baltimore. However, Tennessee replied immediately and began to gain momentum.

First, the Titans added another 40-yard field goal to make it a 21-13 game. Then on the ensuing Baltimore possession, DB Amani Hooker picked off Jackson to give the Titans possession at their own 15-yard line. The drive resulted in a 12-play, 81-yard possession with WR Corey Davis adding a 16-yard reception and RB Derrick Henry contributing 36 yards on the ground.

Ultimately, Gostkowski converted a 22-yard field goal as the Titans inched closer, 21-16.

Later in the fourth quarter, Tennessee took the lead as Tannehill engineered a 90-yard scoring drive. Davis made a 22-yard catch and WR A.J. Brown caught a 25-yard ball to get the Titans into the red zone. Tannehill then connected with Brown who bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

The two-point conversion attempt was successful as Tannehill ran it in himself, and Tennessee took a 24-21 lead. Baltimore took over with 2:18 remaining in regulation and replied with a field goal to tie the game at 24-24 and send it to overtime.

Baltimore won the coin toss and had possession first. However, the Tennessee defense stifled the Ravens, sacking Jackson for a loss of nine and forcing Baltimore to punt. The Titans offense took the field and swiftly gained ground. Davis caught two passes for 25 yards and Brown posted an 11-yard catch before Henry took the handoff and ran 29 yards for a walk-off game-winning touchdown. Tennessee won the overtime road game by a score of 30-24.

Box Score

Week 11: Titans 30, Ravens 24

Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 | 1:00pm ET | M&T Bank Stadium

1 2 3 4 Final Tennessee 7 3 3 11 30 Baltimore 3 11 7 3 24

