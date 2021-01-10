U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Announces $22 Billion in Funding to Expand COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Distribution

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced two upcoming actions by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide more than $22 billion in funding to states, localities, and territories in support of the nation’s response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, as directed by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Funding will provide critical support for testing and vaccination-related activities to jurisdictions before January 19th, 2021.

More than $19 billion will be allocated to jurisdictions through the existing CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) cooperative agreement.

These awards will support testing, contract tracing, surveillance, containment, and mitigation to monitor and suppress the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Award recipients will include 64 jurisdictions including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, five major cities, and U.S. territories/islands. Consistent with Congressional direction, funds will be allocated by a population-based formula.

Over $3 billion will be made available in an initial award to jurisdictions through the existing CDC Immunization and Vaccines for Children cooperative agreement. These awards will support a range of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination activities across jurisdictions. Award recipients will include 64 jurisdictions including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, five major cities, and U.S. territories/islands. Consistent with Congressional direction, funds will be allocated by a population-based formula.

“On top of the substantial support we’ve already provided, the funding bill signed by President Trump in December has billions of dollars in new funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “We’re making these billions in new funds available to states as quickly as possible to support our combined efforts to end the pandemic.”

“This funding is another timely investment that will strengthen our nation’s efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in America,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD. “Particularly now, it is crucial that states and communities have the resources they need to conduct testing and to distribute and administer safe, high-quality COVID-19 vaccines safely and equitably.”

Funding tables with jurisdictions-specific award amounts can be found below. Jurisdictions will be required to comply with the terms and conditions of the awards when issued.

Funding for COVID-19 testing

Funding for vaccination-related activities

For more information about CDC’s ongoing support to States, please visit this CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/budget/fact-sheets/covid-19/index.html

