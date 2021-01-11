Light Snow expect across Clarksville-Montgomery County this afternoon, tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports light snow possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County this afternoon.

Snow bands continue to produce a light coating of snow across several places in Middle Tennessee. Due to cold surface temperatures, slick roads, and some minor travel issues around and south of I-40 are expected through the afternoon and into tonight.

Please use caution and slow down especially if traveling on backroads.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

