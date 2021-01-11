Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Light Snow to continue tonight across Clarksville-Montgomery County

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports light snow to continue tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Leftover light snow showers and flurries may produce a light coating of snow across parts of Middle Tennessee this evening.

With freezing temperatures, slick roads and some minor travel issues may occur, especially across the Cumberland Plateau.

Please use caution and slow down especially if traveling on backroads.

Light snow expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County this morning.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.


