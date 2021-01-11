Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Light Snow to Produce Slick Roads through Noon for Clarksville-Montgomery County

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports light snow possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

A couple of enhanced bands of snow have produced a quick light accumulation in a few spots across Middle Tennessee. Due to cold surface temperatures, slick roads, and some minor travel issues around and south of I-40 are expected through noon today.

Please use caution and slow down especially if traveling on backroads.

Light snow expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County this morning.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.


