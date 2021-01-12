|
BBB announces Top five scams to beware in 2021
Nashville, TN – The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic caused specific scams to grow exponentially in 2020. Better Business Bureau (BBB) experts warn these top five schemes may continue to be an issue as the new year begins.
The BBB says the big one to look out for is online shopping scams.
For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Middle TN and Southern KY, which was founded in 1961 and serves 45 counties in Middle TN and Southern KY.
Visit bbb.org for more information.
