Freezing Patchy Fog possible tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that patchy freezing fog is possible tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County.
Areas of patchy freezing fog have developed this evening with some areas seeing visibilities between 3 and 5 miles.
In addition, temperatures will remain below freezing which means when the water droplets from the fog land on a surface such as a roadway it can freeze upon contact.
This could cause black ice to form.
If traveling this evening and overnight use caution as visibilities and road conditions can change quickly in a short distance.
Reduce speed allow for plenty of distance between you and other vehicles and use low beam headlights.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
