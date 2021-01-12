|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University police earn two awards at Tennessee’s annual Law Enforcement Challenge
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports part of Highway 48 closed due to Fire
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that the 3000 block of Highway 48 has been closed due to a structure fire.
Traffic is being detoured onto Ball Road.
SectionsNews
TopicsBall Road, Detour, Fire, Highway 48, Hwy 48, MCSO, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.