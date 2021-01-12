Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports part of Highway 48 closed due to Fire

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that the 3000 block of Highway 48 has been closed due to a structure fire.

Traffic is being detoured onto Ball Road.

Structure fire forces closure of 3000 block of Highway 48.

