Nashville State announces Carol Rothstein as New Vice President for Academic Affairs

Nashville, TN – After a competitive national search, Nashville State Community College has announced that Dr. Carol Rothstein has been hired as its new vice president of academic affairs. She started on January 4th, 2021.

Rothstein will serve as the Chief Academic Officer for the college and provide college-wide leadership as a member of senior staff and the president’s cabinet.

“During the interview process, Dr. Rothstein exhibited an ability to listen, discern, lead, innovate and create, which is further reflected in her prior experiences,” said Dr. Jackson. “The priorities are ensuring our academic programs meet the existing and emerging needs of the workforce and that students and faculty have the support they need to enhance teaching and learning inside and outside the classroom.”

The Office of Academic Affairs provides professional development, innovation in academic support services, and promotion of dynamic learning environments, with a distinct focus on ensuring equity across the board, among other priorities. All division priorities will fit into the strategic plan that the college is currently developing.

“I could not be more excited to join Nashville State Community College at this point in its history,” said Dr. Rothstein. “The College is focused on student achievement and equity initiatives and is perfectly positioned for continued success. Even more, we have an innovative president, talented faculty, and dedicated staff, all of whom are committed to ensuring quality education and a supportive environment for students. I am honored and humbled to be a part of the Nashville State community.”

Dr. Rothstein’s professional experience covers several areas of community college operations: including strategic planning, academic affairs, grants management, and student services.

Prior to joining Nashville State, Dr. Rothstein served as the Dean of Instruction at Hagerstown Community College in Maryland and was previously the Acting Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer.

Dr. Rothstein began her higher education career as an Admissions Counselor, eventually transitioning to a full-time faculty member, where she was an Assistant Professor at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College (BRCTC) in West Virginia.

Rothstein was selected to be the founding director of a new campus location of BRCTC in her hometown of Berkeley Springs. In addition to successfully building both credit and non-credit programs at the center, she partnered with the local school board to create the first early-college high school program in Morgan County.

Before entering higher education, Dr. Rothstein was a finance and human resources manager for a non-profit that provided specialized care for young women who had experienced a variety of challenges in their home environment.

Dr. Rothstein holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, with a concentration in Higher Education Administration from Frostburg State University in Maryland. She also has a master’s degree in Management and Leadership and a bachelor’s degree in Education, minoring in Accounting.

The first in her family to go to college—beginning her education at a community college—Dr. Rothstein is passionate about equity, serving students, and ensuring their educational success. She enjoys spending time outdoors, usually hiking or biking, with her husband, Gary, and their three children, Logan, Payton, and Laurel. Dr. and Mr. Rothstein are avid University of Tennessee football fans.

