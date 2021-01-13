Austin Peay State University alumni Cassidy Graves shows off her yodeling skills on TBS’s ‘Go-Big Show’, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University alumni Cassidy Rose Graves will show off her speed yodeling skills on TBS’s ‘Go-Big Show’ on Thursday, January 14th, 2021, at 8:00pm CT.

Graves, of Knoxville Tennessee, is competing in the extreme talent competition show in the hopes of winning a $100,000 grand prize.

You can see a sneak peek of her and “Go-Big Show” judge Jennifer Nettles share a heartfelt moment by clicking here.

Graves, who graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2017 with a degree in communication, first learned how to yodel after hearing a woman at a local restaurant. She went home to perfect the skill and now creates yodeling-themed TikTok videos that range from displaying ultra-fast yodeling, cover songs, tutorials, and more.

Graves skyrocketed in popularity last year when she attracted more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok by posting videos of her yodeling.

“Originally, I wanted to delete my first video,” Graves said. “I was so paranoid from the response that I was getting, thousands of comments, and the rush of people coming in and looking at my stuff. I really hated it at the beginning because I didn’t know how to process that much attention.

“I’ve learned over time to just not read comments, keep posting, and not really care because there have been really great opportunities that have come from this, but I think when that first happened, I was just really freaked out because of having that much attention,” she said. “And the people online, they have no filter. They don’t understand that there’s a person on the other end.”

You can see Graves’ Instagram page by clicking here. Her website is www.cassidyrosegraves.com.

To support Graves, post about her upcoming performance on your social channels and tag @gobigshowtbs and #GoBigShow.

Bert Kreischer hosts “Go-Big Show” with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and AEW’s Cody Rhodes.

To see the “Go-Big Show” trailer, click here.

