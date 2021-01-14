Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, January 15th, 2021, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday Monday, January 18th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

January 15th, Fort Campbell DONSA

BACH Patient-Centered Medical Homes, family member primary care services remain open, Friday, January 15th.

Patients assigned to Air Assault Medical Home, Byrd Family Medical Home, and Young Eagle Medical Home will be seen by appointment Friday, January 15th in the Byrd Family Medical Home, located at 7973 Thunder Boulevard, Fort Campbell. Gold Army Medical Home and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will continue to provide care in their locations to their assigned patient population.

LaPointe Soldier Medical Home and Campbell Army Airfield Medical Home will remain open for Soldier care.

BACH specialty services will be closed on the DONSA with the exception of the Laboratory, Women’s Health Clinic, and the Department of Behavioral Health.

January 18th, Federal Holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

With the exception of the BACH COVID Clinic and Triage Line, all outpatient services, including BACH pharmacies will close on the federal holiday, January 18th. The BACH COVID Clinic and Triage Line will remain open from 7:00am to 3:30pm on the holiday. The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services on the federal holiday and DONSA.

Outpatient services will reopen on January 19th.

COVID-19 Services available Martin Luther King Jr. Day/DONSA

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person may utilize TRICARE Online’s Patient Portal to initiate communications with a BACH COVID-19 Triage Nurse, January 15th and 18th.

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire using www.tricareonline.com. A COVID-Triage nurse will contact patients within 24 hours after submitting the screening questionnaire. Using TOL shortens the time waiting to speak to a COVID-Triage Nurse and allows individuals to complete the form anytime, day or night.

In addition, patients may call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, seven days a week to from 7:00am to 5:00pm, Monday – Friday and 7:00am to 3:30pm, Saturday and Sunday. On holidays, the COVID Triage Line is open 7:00am – 3:30pm.

After hours, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

Pharmacy services for Martin Luther King Jr. Day/DONSA

All BACH pharmacies, except the Town Center, will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA. The Town Center will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm The Main Hospital Pharmacy continues to remain closed at this time.

BACH pharmacies will close on the federal holiday, January 18th.

The Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm on January 16th.

Book or cancel medical appointments

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab, and test results, email your care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

To cancel an appointment after hours, leave a message on the Appointment Line answering machine at 270.798.VOID (8643).

Sections

Topics