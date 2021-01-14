Alexis Goines’ Allstate Insurance becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green certified

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program celebrated its newest member organization on January 12th with a green ribbon cutting. Alexis Goines’ Allstate Insurance office is the 133rd organization in Montgomery County to become Green Certified.

Alexis Goines is an avid recycler at home and upon opening her Allstate office in 2017 she wanted to continue her sustainability practices at work.

In addition to her in-office recycling, she and her staff work to conserve energy and keep paper use to a minimum.

The office is single-use paper, plastic, and Styrofoam free with employees utilizing reusable cups, utensils, and plates.

At the ceremony, Alexis said she was excited to be part of the Program and that “reducing waste in the office was something I really wanted to focus on. Since I recycle at home that was something I wanted to carry through into the office. This is something my team has really gotten involved in as well. We are happy to be doing something to help the community.”

In addition to earning Certification, Alexis Goines’ Allstate Insurance obtained the Program’s SILVER level. The Program allows organizations to obtain bronze through platinum-level certification based upon their sustainability practices. Reaching silver during the certification process is a great achievement and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to sustainability.

Alexis Goines’ Allstate Insurance is located at 1604 Madison Street (in front of Lowes). She and her team provide high-quality local service for all your insurance needs. For more information, you can stop by, visit them online (https://agents.allstate.com/alexis-goines-clarksville-tn.html), or give them a call (931.553.1969).

Sections

Topics