Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball loses close one to Georgia, 67-66
Knoxville, TN – Despite shooting a solid 49 percent from the floor, No. 23/24 Tennessee women’s basketball team dropped its first SEC contest on Thursday evening, falling 67-66 to Georgia in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Gabby Connally and Que Morrison were the top scorers for UGA (11-1, 3-1 SEC) with 17 each, and Mikayla Coombs chipped in 11.
Tennessee wasted no time getting on the board, with Rae Burrell finding Davis off the tip for a fast-break layup just four seconds into the game. Burrell followed it up with a jumper of her own before Georgia responded with a put-back by Maya Caldwell to make the score 4-2 a minute and a half in.
Key converted on a jumper on the next possession before Connally knocked down a trey to pull the Lady Bulldogs within one, but the Lady Vols responded with a 7-2 run to lead 13-7 at the media break. UGA rallied back after the timeout, pulling within two before Horston managed the steal and the score and Burrell followed it up with a three to put UT ahead by 20-13 with 1:26 left in the quarter.
Georgia scored four quick fast-break points, but UT closed out the quarter with a Key layup and a Horston trey at the buzzer to take a 25-17 lead into the second.
Those buckets gave the Lady Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 50-49 with 47 seconds left in the period. UGA closed out the quarter with four more points, stretching the run to 13-0 and taking a 54-49 lead into the final stanza.
UT twice climbed back within three off points by Kasiyahna Kushkituah before Davis cut it to one with 29 seconds left in the game. With 13 seconds on the clock, UT forced a 5-second violation on a Georgia inbounds play, but a tied ball on the other end gave the Lady Bulldogs the ball back. UT had a lob attempt in the paint off an inbound pass with under three seconds remaining, but UGA disrupted the play and held on for a 67-66 victory.
Box Score
Georgia 67, Tennessee 66
Up Next for UT Lady Vols Basketball
The Tennessee women’s basketball team will travel to Alabama for a 2:00pm CT/3:00pm ET matchup that will be streamed on SECN+. Following that, UT returns home to host UConn at 6:00pm CT on Thursday in a “We Back Pat” contest that will be broadcast on ESPN.
