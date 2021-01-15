City of Clarksville offices to close Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Clarksville Transit System buses will run on Monday

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, January 18th, 2021 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System’s administrative office will be closed Monday, January 18th, but buses will operate on their normal schedule.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday, January 18th. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116.

The Utility Billing Line, (931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational. Customer service center payment drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are available at any hour.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

City of Clarksville departments will reopen on Tuesday, January 19th for regularly scheduled hours, but many City offices and facilities have closed lobbies and service windows to help reduce the resurgent spread of coronavirus infections. A guide to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic-related operational changes and how to reach City Departments is online at http://bit.ly/3p9RwpY.

