Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests James Coffee for Fraud

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have arrested a local contractor for theft.

James Coffee, 48, was arrested and charged with theft for taking $9,000 to build a storage building in April 2020 and never starting on it.

The victim also filed a complaint with the Tennessee Commerce and Insurance Division of Consumer Affairs.

The complaint met the requirements for contractor fraud.

Several other victims have come forward with similar complaints of Coffee taking large sums of money to build an outdoor storage building or for home improvement projects, yet he consistently failed to start or complete the work.

Coffee’s bond was set at $15,000. Coffee was released after posting bond. His next court date is February 23rd, 2021.

If you or anyone you know is also a victim of theft or contractor fraud by Coffee, please contact Investigator Tim Adair at 931.648.0611 ext: 13402; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Sections

Topics