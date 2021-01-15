Snow Accumulation possible tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that snowfall accumulations will be possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee this evening through Saturday morning.

Most locations around and west of the Cumberland Plateau could see snowfall amounts from a dusting up to around an inch. Roads may become slick late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Snow should come to an end by late Saturday morning, but flurries will be possible for the afternoon hours Saturday.

Snow showers will be exiting western locations and moving eastward across mid-state as Saturday morning hours progress.

Additional accumulations ranging from a dusting for locations in the vicinity of Tennessee River Valley to one up to two inches Cumberland Plateau Region will be possible. Total snowfall accumulations from tonight through Saturday noon could range from around a half of an inch for locations in the vicinity of Tennessee River Valley Region to one to two inches, with isolated higher amounts, across Eastern Highland Rim and Cumberland Plateau Regions.

Please continue to exercise caution while traveling on area roadways on Saturday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Sections

Topics