Hopkinsville Community College to begin HR Certification Prep Course February 2nd

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is partnering with BenchPrep HR Learning System to offer a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification exam prep class for human resources professionals.

The class will feature eight live interactive webinars led by Jonnie Smith, SPHR-SCP, Strategic Human Resource Manager for Martinrea International in Hopkinsville.

With 17 years in human resources and a master’s in Education Administration, Smith will draw from her comprehensive experience in union and non-union environments to provide real-world examples to complement the curriculum.

The course includes a self-paced learning system in addition to the live webinars to cover fundamental objectives, review key content, and address test-taking strategies, study tips, and example questions. BenchPrep reports that candidates who use their system see scores improve by an average of 16%. This engaging and effective learning system was designed by HR experts with over 50 years of experience as senior HR executives and HR instructors.

PHR Certification Prep Course will meet online via Microsoft Teams 5:00pm-7:30pm CT on eight Tuesdays, February 2nd-March 23rd. The $999.00 registration fee includes access to the complete BenchPrep HR Learning System as well as 20 hours of live instruction.

To register, contact Lea Martin at 270.707.3895 or *protected email* before Tuesday, January 26th. Anyone interested in SPHR certification prep should contact Martin for additional options.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high-growth, high-wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

