This Week at APSU: Welcome back, Govs! Let’s get to work and stay safe
Clarksville, TN – As the spring semester begins, Austin Peay State University (APSU) wanted to remind you about a few things.
Testing is available at local county health departments, primary care clinics, and urgent care centers.
Even if you receive a negative test result, you need to continue wearing a mask indoors, keeping six feet from other individuals, and following Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 coronavirus guidelines.
Students also can get testing at the Ard building. Drive-through COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is available Monday-Friday, 7:00am-noon. Even if you receive a negative test result, you need to continue wearing a mask indoors, keeping six feet from other individuals, and following Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines.
For more information about COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at Austin Peay State University, please visit apsu.edu/covidtesting.
Note: Only those who have been exposed to a COVID-19 Coronavirus positive person or are experiencing symptoms need to quarantine and submit a COVID-19 form.
Download Peay Mobile
If you haven’t already, please download Peay Mobile – our mobile app – so you can conduct your own daily wellness check for COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms. You can download the app to most smartphones through their app store.
APSU Govs Still Wear Masks
Remember, you MUST wear a mask in indoor common spaces such as classrooms. Masks are also required outdoors when a physical distance of six feet or more cannot be maintained. We also ask you to practice physical distancing and frequently wash your hands (we have provided hand sanitizer stations throughout campus).
For additional information on our COVID-19 guidelines and academic changes or resources, visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus. For information on health and counseling, visit https://www.apsu.edu/health-and-counseling/.
What spring classes will look like
We will continue to monitor COVID-19 Coronavirus cases on campus, regionally, and across the nation, while offering more face-to-face classes, along with hi-flex hybrid and online classes. However, we are restructuring Spring Break this semester to help keep COVID-19 Coronavirus cases manageable on campus. Here’s a breakdown of the next few months at APSU:
Mask mandates and social distancing requirements will remain in effect until further notice. Commencement ceremonies for spring are planned for May, pending the number of graduates and CDC guidelines. Athletic events are scheduled with attendance, crowd capacities, and team competition still pending CDC, NCAA, and OVC guidelines.
