This Week at APSU: Welcome back, Govs! Let’s get to work and stay safe

Clarksville, TN – As the spring semester begins, Austin Peay State University (APSU) wanted to remind you about a few things.

Testing is available at local county health departments, primary care clinics, and urgent care centers.

Even if you receive a negative test result, you need to continue wearing a mask indoors, keeping six feet from other individuals, and following Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 coronavirus guidelines.

Students also can get testing at the Ard building. Drive-through COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is available Monday-Friday, 7:00am-noon. Even if you receive a negative test result, you need to continue wearing a mask indoors, keeping six feet from other individuals, and following Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines.

For more information about COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at Austin Peay State University, please visit apsu.edu/covidtesting.

Note: Only those who have been exposed to a COVID-19 Coronavirus positive person or are experiencing symptoms need to quarantine and submit a COVID-19 form.

Download Peay Mobile

If you haven’t already, please download Peay Mobile – our mobile app – so you can conduct your own daily wellness check for COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms. You can download the app to most smartphones through their app store.

APSU Govs Still Wear Masks

Remember, you MUST wear a mask in indoor common spaces such as classrooms. Masks are also required outdoors when a physical distance of six feet or more cannot be maintained. We also ask you to practice physical distancing and frequently wash your hands (we have provided hand sanitizer stations throughout campus).

For additional information on our COVID-19 guidelines and academic changes or resources, visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus. For information on health and counseling, visit https://www.apsu.edu/health-and-counseling/.

What spring classes will look like

We will continue to monitor COVID-19 Coronavirus cases on campus, regionally, and across the nation, while offering more face-to-face classes, along with hi-flex hybrid and online classes. However, we are restructuring Spring Break this semester to help keep COVID-19 Coronavirus cases manageable on campus. Here’s a breakdown of the next few months at APSU:

January 16th – Spring 1 classes on the Fort Campbell campus begin.

– Spring 1 classes on the Fort Campbell campus begin. January 19th — classes begin on the Clarksville campus (D2L courses open January 14th)

— classes begin on the Clarksville campus (D2L courses open January 14th) February 15th — Spring Break 1: No classes (provides a three-day weekend)

— Spring Break 1: No classes (provides a three-day weekend) March 11th-12th — Spring Break 2: No classes (provides a four-day weekend) An additional two days will be held for urgent situations, such as the need to pause classes due to COVID-19 cases. If the additional two days are not used by a yet-to-be-determined date, they will be added to the calendar and the campus will be notified of these days off in advance.

— Spring Break 2: No classes (provides a four-day weekend) April 2nd – University closed for Spring Holiday

– University closed for Spring Holiday April 28th — Last day of classes

— Last day of classes April 29th — Study day

— Study day April 30th-May 6th — final exams

— final exams May 7th-8th — Commencement

Mask mandates and social distancing requirements will remain in effect until further notice. Commencement ceremonies for spring are planned for May, pending the number of graduates and CDC guidelines. Athletic events are scheduled with attendance, crowd capacities, and team competition still pending CDC, NCAA, and OVC guidelines.

