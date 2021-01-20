Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts offers new $5.00/hour class rate, adds Expert Dance Instructor

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University is excited to announce a new financial model, using sponsorships from local community members and organizations to dramatically reduce the cost of CSA classes to just $5.00 per hour, making them more affordable to the community.

For example, the eight-week beginning guitar class that was previously $150.00 is now just $40.00. A 12-week ballet course that was $300.00 is now only $120.00.

“We wanted our classes to be accessible to the average family, and the generosity of our sponsors has allowed that to happen,” said CSA Coordinator Dawn Martin Dickins. “Now you can enjoy a weekly CSA class with a highly qualified and experienced instructor for what you might spend on a latte.”

Recent sponsors include Fred and Judy Landiss, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council, the CECA Advisory Board, and the dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters, Barry Jones, but more sponsors are needed for the current semester.

In addition to making the classes extremely affordable to the community, the CSA continues to add new class offerings and expert instructors to help community members of all ages and levels develop or enhance their skills. One shining example of this is the new hiring of dance instructor Eboné Amos.

Eboné Camille Amos, a visiting assistant professor in APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance, will teach several classes during this spring’s CSA. In addition to our regular ballet and jazz classes, Amos will introduce two new classes: contemporary dance for students 10 years old or older and creative movement for children ages 3-5.

Amos’s pedagogical focus is on Afro-aesthetics within contemporary dance techniques, dance history, improvisation (the embodiment of culture), and multidisciplinary approaches in dance composition and solo practices. She received a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Dance Education from the University of Memphis and a Master of Fine Arts Degree in Dance: Performance and Choreography from Florida State University.

You can learn more about Amos at her website, www.eboneamos.com. To learn more about the CSA’s instructors, visit www.apsu.edu/csa/instructors.

This spring’s in-person, socially distanced dance classes with Amos are as follows (click on the links for more information about each class):

For more than two decades, the CSA has provided music, art, and dance lessons for children and adults throughout Clarksville. Classes span all age groups and skill levels – including day classes for homeschool students – and the offerings continue to grow. To learn more about classes and registration, please visit www.apsu.edu/csa. Spring classes begin the first week of February. The deadline to register is Friday, January 29th.

For more information on sponsoring a class, email Jerica Swiger, APSU Office of Advancement at *protected email* or email Dawn Martin Dickins at *protected email* .

