Clarksville artist Terri Jordan Exhibits Rotary Park Paintings at Wade Bourne Nature Center

Clarksville, TN – A new series of landscapes makes its debut at the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park. “When the Gates Open” is a suite of oil paintings capturing the scenery of the park itself. Artist Terri Jordan, known best for her figurative work, explores the beauty of the changing seasons over the past year, documenting the creek and paths explored by her family on a regular basis.

The artist says of the series “As an artist, I think the shutdowns brought more awareness of my surroundings. Like many other people during these unusual times of COVID-19, my family found a sense of peace and freedom exploring the outdoors. Rotary Park is close to my home and the changing seasons offer many opportunities to see new things within the transitioning landscape My work is shown mostly in galleries out of state. This past year I exhibited in group exhibitions in New York and Missouri, so this is a great opportunity to display my art in a local setting. The new nature center is a beautiful and inspirational place. We are fortunate to have it in our community”.

The paintings at the center include views of fallen trees, blue-green waters, and lush pathways. The artist paints from reference photos and notes taken at different times of day, stating that on the occasion she has run across a snake or two while photographing scenes from within the creek.

Jordan’s paintings have been exhibited in group and solo shows throughout the country. Most recently she was selected into the 2021 ArtFields art event – a juried competition and exhibition in Lake City, South Carolina offering over $100,000 in cash prizes. Four Hundred artists from over one thousand were chosen to participate.

Terri was selected to exhibit in the 2016 Contemporary Women Artists, Chico, California, and in 2015 was named in the Top Ten Portrait/figurative artists of Tennessee by the Portrait Society of America in a juried process.

In 2012, Terri was one of 25 women artists selected to participate in the National juried exhibit, titled Where Do We Go from Here? The Shape of Things to Come at the RCC Wiseman Gallery in Grants Pass, Oregon. Her work is included in collections throughout the United States.

“When the Gates Open” will be on view through February 28th, 2021. For information on the work contact Terri Jordan at *protected email*

