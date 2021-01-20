Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Marsha Blackburn on Inauguration of 46th President of the United States

January 20, 2021
 

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – Today, Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R—Tenn.) attended the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

“I join Tennesseans in wishing our new President and Vice President well,” said Senator Blackburn. “I will seek to work with the new Administration to protect our constitutional freedoms and improve the lives of the American people. I also thank our brave law enforcement and military personnel for their tireless efforts in ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful transfer of power.”

