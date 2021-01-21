President Joe Biden: Paris Climate Agreement

Acceptance On Behalf Of The United States Of America

Washington, D.C. – I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement, done at Paris on December 12th, 2015, do hereby accept the said Agreement and every article and clause thereof on behalf of the United States of America.

Done at Washington this 20th day of January 2021.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

