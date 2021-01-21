Tennessee Tech rallies late to beat Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball, 66-61

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball shot the cover off the ball from three-point range and controlled the glass against Tennessee Tech, but the Governors still found themselves trailing Tennessee Tech by eight points just under halfway through the third period.

The Govs closed the third quarter on a 17-4 run and built a five-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter, where they were unable to hold off a late rally by the Golden Eagles and fell, 66-61, Thursday in the Dunn Center.

Maggie Knowles got things started with a bang, drilling a three-pointer on Austin Peay’s (7-5, 5-3) first possession in the Dunn Center in 19 days. With 6:01 left in the first quarter, Jordan Brock knocked down a three-pointer and gave Tennessee Tech (6-4, 4-3) its first lead of the contest, 5-4; but Nina De Leon Negron had the answer for the Govs and drilled a triple to put the home squad back up by two.

After trading baskets for most of the first quarter, a Brandi Ferby three-pointer and Knowles layup marked the final two field goals of the first quarter and allowed the Govs to build an 18-15 lead after ten minutes of action.

Both offenses cooled off a bit in the second period, but an Ella Sawyer three-pointer helped keep the Governors hold onto a narrow lead. The Golden Eagles outscored the Govs, 13-12, in the second period, but Austin Peay still held a 30-28 lead at the break.

Tennessee Tech took control early in the third quarter, building an eight-point lead with 4:39 left to play in the frame.

After the Golden Eagles stretched the lead to eight – the biggest of the day – a Sawyer layup sparked a 17-4 Austin Peay State University run to close out the third period.

With 3:35 left to play, Shay-Lee Kirby and Sawyer drilled three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to just two points.

After Brandi Ferby and Brock traded free throws to keep the Tennessee Tech advantage at two points, Knowles knocked down her third three-pointer of the contest to put the Governors back up by one with less than two minutes in the quarter.

Brandi Ferby scored the final four points of the third quarter and Austin Peay State University held its biggest lead of the day, 51-46, at the end of the third quarter.

With 3:50 left in the contest, Brandi Ferby hit a layup that would mark the final points of the night for Austin Peay State University, who led 61-59 after the bucket. Tennessee Tech would close out the game on a 7-0 run and the late spark by the Golden Eagles was too much for the Govs to fend off in their return to the Dunn Center.

The Difference

Tennessee Tech shot 52.3 percent from the floor, Austin Peay shot 33.3 percent from the floor.

Austin Peay State University Notably

Austin Peay State University dropped its second-straight game to Tennessee Tech, who now leads the all-time series, 64-21

The APSU Govs outrebound Tennessee Tech, 35-26, the +9 rebounding margin is Austin Peay’s second-best single-game mark this season.

Tennessee Tech shot 52.3 percent from the floor, which is the best single-game mark a team has posted against the Govs this season.

The APSU Governors knocked down 11 three-pointers, marking the seventh time this season they have hit double-digit triples in a contest.

Maggie Knowles scored a team-high 13 points, it is the fifth time this season she has led the way in scoring.

Brandi Ferby scored 11 points, marking her first game in double-figures since she scored a season-high 16 points against Chattanooga, December 15th.

Tahanee Bennell scored 10 points, she has been in double-figures in four of Austin Peay State University’s last five games.

Ella Sawyer has only played in four games this season, but she made her first start and scored 10 points – her first double-figures performance since her season debut against Murray State, Dec. 19.

Tahanee Bennell and Brianah Ferby each dished out a team-high three assists, it was the second time Bennell has led the team in helpers and the fourth time for Ferby.

Nina De Leon Negron led the Governors with 6 rebounds, it was the third time this season that the freshman guard has led the way on the glass.

Tennessee Tech 66, Austin Peay 61

1 2 3 4 F Tennessee Tech 15 13 18 20 66 Austin Peay 18 12 21 10 61

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will continue on its five-game Ohio Valley Conference home stand when they host Jacksonville State for a 1:00pm, January 23rd contest. After Saturday’s contest against the Gamecocks, the APSU Govs will play Murray State, Belmont, and Tennessee State in the Dunn Center, before heading back on the road February 4th at Eastern Kentucky.

