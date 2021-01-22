APSU’s Science on Tap to return virtually for special panel discussion about COVID-19, vaccines

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap lecture series will return for a special event next month after being driven into hiatus by the pandemic, but the topic is the same as last time – COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The last Science on Tap lecture drew dozens of people to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on March 3rd, 2020, to learn more about the novel coronavirus as it spread across the globe. At that point, the virus had caused about 3,000 deaths worldwide.

As of January 19th, 2021, the virus has killed over 2 million people worldwide and 400,000 in the United States.

Science on Tap will return Tuesday, February 2nd, at 7:00pm to revisit the COVID-19 Coronavirus discussion. This time, however, the event will be virtual – delivered via Zoom webinar – and include a panel discussion to take on the urgency and hope of new vaccines to stop the virus.

Panel members will include Jane Semler, Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) professor, and Dr. Perry Scanlan, virologist and MLS professor. Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), will be moderator.

“One year ago, we sat down to discuss COVID-19,” a poster promoting the event reads. “A lot has changed since then. Join us for a virtual panel discussion about COVID-19 and the vaccine.”

Science on Tap is a lecture series hosted by APSU’s College of STEM.

To register for the event, click here.

