APSU Men’s Tennis begins 2021 Season next week

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head tennis coach Ross Brown is set to announce the men’s tennis schedule for the upcoming 2021 spring tennis season.

The Governors will begin Brown’s ninth season in Clarksville when they host Lipscomb for an 11:30am, January 29th match against Lipscomb that will be played in Evansville, Indiana.

After the season-opening match, Austin Peay State University will hit the road to take on Middle Tennessee (January 31st) and Chattanooga (February 6th).

After taking on a pair of in-state foes, the APSU Govs will host a February 13th match against IUPUI that will be played in Evansville. Austin Peay will then play a 2:00pm, February 20th match against Carson-Newman in Knoxville, before traveling to Florence, Alabama, to take on North Alabama (March 6th).

The Governors will conclude the non-conference slate by hosting a March 13th match against St. Louis in Evansville.

Austin Peay State University will kick off Ohio Valley Conference play when they travel to the Music City for a March 20th match against Tennessee State. The Govs will then host Jacksonville State (March 26th) for their OVC home opener in Clarksville, before making the trip back down I-24 to square off with Belmont (March 27th).

After their second trip to the state capital city, the Governors will play the penultimate match of the regular season when they host Eastern Illinois for a 2:00pm, April 9th match in Clarksville. Austin Peay State University will then wrap up the regular season when it travels to Cookeville to take on Tennessee Tech (April 17th).

As was previously announced by the OVC, due to challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, it was decided that field sizes for some OVC Championships will be reduced as a one-year measure only. Men’s and women’s tennis are two of the team sports moving to smaller championship fields, and only four teams will qualify for the postseason.

With only four teams qualifying for the OVC Championship, the semifinals matches will be played on April 24th and the finals will be played on April 25th at a site that has yet to be determined.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

2021 APSU Men’s Tennis Schedule

Download (PDF, 144KB)

