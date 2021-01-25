APSU offers Virtual Tour of ‘The Katrina Chronicles’ led by the artist, Peter Precourt

Clarksville, TN – The Katrina Chronicles – “a densely narrative exhibition where artist/storyteller Peter Precourt presents a series of personal stories as a way of dealing with his experience of losing most of his possessions and artwork in the devastation that Hurricane Katrina” – is open at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) The New Gallery through February 12th, 2021.

But you also can see the exhibit from the safety of your home in a newly launched 360-degree virtual walk-through that is integrated with an “artist-led” gallery tour.

Click here to see the virtual walk-through.

The walk-through includes a transcript of Precourt’s audio and a downloadable and printable gallery guide with an exhibition essay by Veronica Kavass.

Precourt also will have an artist lecture via Zoom at 6:00pm on February 3rd. Register here for this free talk.

If you want to see the exhibit in person, The New Gallery is in the APSU Art + Design building on campus. Hours for The New Gallery are 10:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday-Thursday closed on weekends and holidays and follows the university’s academic calendar. To maintain social distance measures, a 15-person limit rule will be in effect.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

The New Gallery offers free and public exhibits and artist talks with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design. To see upcoming events, click here.

To read more about The Katrina Chronicles, click here.

Sections

Topics