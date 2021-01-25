|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: President Joe Biden to Sign Executive Order Strengthening Buy American Provisions, Ensuring Future of America is Made in America by All of America’s Workers Newer: Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water outage planned on section of Madison Street/Highway 41A South »
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis defeats Central Arkansas, 4-3
Nashville, TN – It came down to the final singles match on the court, but Austin Peay State University women’s tennis was able to hang on and beat Central Arkansas, 4-3, in their season-opening match, Sunday, at the indoor courts at Hadley Park.
Austin Peay State University (1-0) got off to a quick start with Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris winning the first doubles match of the contest on the No. 1 line.
Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi were then able to secure the early advantage for the Governors, winning the No. 3 doubles match to claim the doubles point.
After the Govs had already won the doubles points, the No. 2 doubles pairing of Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic fell to Central Arkansas’ Yada Vasupongchai and Mei Ishimura.
With the doubles point in hand, Schmidt once again helped the APSU Govs extend their early lead, beating Central Arkansas’ Chunxi Xin in the No. 1 singles match to give Austin Peay State University a 2-0 lead. But Central Arkansas was able to work their way back into the match with Fuka Nonoyama and Vasupongchai knocking off Morris and Leder in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches to level the score at 2-2.
The No. 4 singles match was the next to-go final and Martina Paladini-Jennings picked up a big win for the Governors, beating Maja Gledic to give Austin Peay State University a 3-2 lead with two matches left to play. However, the Bears were once again able to claw their way back into contention, as Jaeun Lee beat Ana Albertson in the No. 6 singles match to even the score at 3-3.
In the final singles match of the day, Topalovic picked up the decisive point for Austin Peay State University, winning 6-4, 7-5 over Central Arkansas’ Sumomo Hamanaga to seal the win for Austin Peay State University.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.