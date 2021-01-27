Clarksville area Pets of the Week for January 27th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 27th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Roman is an adult medium-sized male mixed breed with beautiful eyes. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. This handsome boy prefers a home without other dogs.

Charlie Chaplin is a handsome adult male domestic shorthair with beautiful markings. He is litter box trained and his vaccinations are current. This handsome boy would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Ginger is a 1-year-old, 40-pound spayed female Australian cattle dog/blue heeler mix. She gets along with other dogs although she is a little scared of bigger dogs. She is a smart girl who obeys several commands. Ginger spent most of her young life outdoors, but she would love to learn to live inside with her forever family. She walks well on a leash and loves people.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Frappuccino was found behind Starbucks on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard along with a brother and brought in from the cold. He is about 7 months old, sweet, but scared. He is vetted and neutered, and he uses his litter box.

If you would like to see this blue-gray kitten and help him adjust to a loving home, come to PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Alvin is a young male domestic shorthair. He was adopted a while back but his owner recently had medical issues and can no longer care for him. Alvin will take a little time to warm up to new people but he is very loving and affectionate once he gets used to his new environment. He is neutered, fully vetted and litter box trained.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier who graduated from socialization and obedience training. He is fully vetted, house trained and knows several basic commands. Shemp is energetic and loves to play. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Sissy is an amazing 3-4-year-old, 30-pound spayed female mixed breed who lived most of her life outside with little human interaction. Since being with the rescue she has made so much progress. She is crate trained, good with most dogs, and loves to run and play outside. She would do best in a home that has a calmer environment and with someone ready to put in the work and love to show her what life should be like.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Miss Ellie is a 4-month-old, 21-pound female beagle puppy. She is vetted and has a microchip. Miss Ellie is a little shy when you first meet her. She gets along well with children and other dogs.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sonny is a young, neutered male pit bull terrier who has been at the rescue for 3 years. He is a wonderful boy who adores his people. He gets along great with children but needs a home without cats. Sonny is a very happy-go-lucky guy.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

