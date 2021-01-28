|
#20/#22 Tennessee Women’s Basketball pushes past Ole Miss, 68-67
Knoxville, TN – The No. 20/22 Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team held off an upset-minded Ole Miss team on Thursday night, January 28th, 2021 earning a 68-67 win in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Both teams struggled offensively at the start, going through three possessions each before Johnson scored on a fast-break layup a minute and a half in, and Collins followed it up with another on Ole Miss’ next possession.
Tamari Key got UT on the board with a layup at the 7:45 mark before four points from Austin stretched the Rebels’ lead to six.
It was a margin they would maintain until the final two minutes, when they held the Lady Vols scoreless for two possessions while putting in three points to lead 15-6 with 1:47 left in the quarter. Jordan Walker countered with a long-range jumper on the other end to cut it to seven, but Collins responded with a trey of her own to send the Rebels into the second period with an 18-8 lead.
Mimi Reid answered with a 3-pointer, but Burrell knocked down a layup and Horston found Davis on the break to pull UT within seven at 26-19 just before the media timeout. Tennessee kept up the pace coming out of the break, holding the Rebels scoreless through three possessions while whittling the deficit down to two on the offensive end. Ole Miss would stretch its lead back to seven a minute and a half later, but UT closed out the half with four-straight points from Burrell and Davis to pull the halftime deficit to three at 33-30.
Davis gave UT its first lead of the game with a pair of free throws on the following possession at the 3:07 mark, but Ole Miss reclaimed it 30 seconds later off a 3-point play by Madison Scott. Davis again scored for UT to tie things up at 45, and Destiny Salary found Key in the paint for a layup on the next play to give the Lady Vols a 47-45 lead with 1:21 to go in the period.
Salary stretched the advantage even further just before the buzzer, getting the rebound and the put-back to give Tennessee a four-point lead entering the final stanza.
Following the break, Salary drove through the paint and knocked down a layup to stretch UT’s lead to five, but the Rebels continued to hang around as Collins nailed a trey on the next possession and Johnson followed it up with a jumper to knot the score at 56 with just under five minutes left in the game.
There would be three lead changes before Walker and Horston each hit a pair of free throws to put the Lady Vols up 64-61 with 58 seconds to play. A traveling violation on the other end gave the Big Orange the ball back, and Davis scored on a layup to extend the lead to five with 16 seconds on the clock.
Reid converted on a three-point play in the closing seconds, but Burrell hit both of her free throws on the other end to give UT a four-point cushion with five seconds remaining. Johnson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer cut the deficit to one, with the Lady Vols escaping with a 68-67 nail-biter.
Box Score
Ole Miss 67, Tennessee 68
Up Next For Tennessee Women’s Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team closes out its four-game homestand on Sunday, hosting Florida in a 1:00pm CT contest that will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Tennessee, UT, UT Women's Basketball, Lady Vols, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Knoxville TN, Thompson-Boling Arena
