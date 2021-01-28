Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women’s Cross Country signs Sydney Hartoin

January 28, 2021
 

APSU Women's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head track and field and cross country coach Valerie Brown is pleased to welcome Sydney Hartoin of Triad High School in Troy, Illinois.

Austin Peay State University Women's Cross Country adds Sydney Hartoin for 2021 recruiting slate. (APSU Sports Information)

Hartoin has excelled at the highest levels for the Knights, qualifying for the Illinois State High School Athletics Class 2A state championships four times in track and cross country.

The multi-sport athlete also holds the school record in the indoor 400-meter dash and the 4×800-meter relay.

“We are excited to have Sydney join our Track & Field family,” Brown said. “She’s committed and passionate about the sport. Through the recruiting process, we quickly noticed that she embodies the culture of our current team.=, and we are excited to have her at the Peay!


