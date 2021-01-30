APSU Men’s Basketball takes on Tennessee State at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (8-6 | 4-4 OVC) vs. Tennessee State (3-11 | 2-9 OVC)

Saturday, January 30th, 2021 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team will bring its four-game homestand to an end when the Govs host Tennessee State Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at the Dunn Center. Tip off is at 4:00pm CT.

Saturday’s contest, now a single game after the postponement of the matchup between the women’s programs, is a Red Out; the first 100 fans into the Dunn Center will get a free t-shirt courtesy of Gerald Printing.

About the Tennessee State Tigers

Without missing All-OVC standout Carlos Marshall Jr., the Tigers have had a hard time generating offense, posting 66.8 points per game and breaking 70 just three times against Division I opponents.

However, Tennessee State’s defense has been suffocating (69.9 ppg, 41.5 percent opponent field goals, 29.8 percent opponent three-point field goals) and makes the Tigers a dangerous opponent to welcome into any environment, home or away.

It wouldn’t take many bounces for the Tigers record to look far better than the one they have. Tennessee State is 0-5 in one-possession games this season, not including a double-overtime loss at Southeast Missouri and a four-point loss in the rematch to the Redhawks.

The Tigers had a shot to win in regulation at Southeast Missouri, missed a game-tying three at the buzzer against Chattanooga, and missed a game-winning three as time expired against SIUE. A couple of buckets and the Tigers are sitting a lot prettier in the OVC race.

A dangerous animal is the one backed into a corner, and the Tigers are fighting to get back into the postseason race. Austin Peay State University will rely on its advantages in rebounding (plus-3.3 margin for the Govs, minus-2.7 for the Tigers) and Tennessee State’s spurious three-point shooting (league-low 27.1 percent) to build and maintain a lead; containing penetration by Tennessee State’s guards will be the key to victory for the APSU Govs.

Austin Peay’s Last Game Against Tennessee State

The APSU Govs made their first post-Christmas appearance at the Gentry Center and left with their first true road win against Tennessee State since 2014, defeating the Tigers 68-59, December 30th, 2020.

Reginald Gee equaled his career-high with 20 points on the night and the Govs controlled the interior by outscoring Tennessee State 32-10 in the paint, 19-6 on second-chance points, and outrebounding the Tigers 43-33.

Keep An Eye On

Mike Peake has come on strong of late, averaging 10.5 points over his last six outings with a 65.1 percent shooting mark from the floor.

A win would be Austin Peay State University’s 50th all-time against the Tigers.

A win would give APSU three straight against Tennessee State for the first time since 2010-12.

Ball control has been the name of the game for Austin Peay State University of late; the Govs are averaging 15.5 assists over their last six outings.

20-10 Watch: Accounting for 12 remaining regular-season games and at least one appearance in the OVC Tournament, Taylor needs to average 24.5 points and 13.1 rebounds to average a 20-10 for his career, achieved only by nine players in history with three-plus seasons in the league.

If the APSU Govs hit a three against the Tigers, they will be at 600 consecutive games with a made three-pointer.

A victory would give Austin Peay State University the season sweep over the Tigers for the first time since 2007.

A loss would give APSU three straight home losses for the first time December 31st, 2016-January 7th, 2017.

Paez is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 assists over his last five, with an average of 2.4 three-pointers per night.

Taylor is averaging 26.0 points and 11.3 rebounds in his last four games, hitting 51.2 percent from the floor and adding 2.5 assists.

Opponents are hitting 53.1 percent from the floor against the APSU Govs over the last six games.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor’s next start will tie him with Anthony Davis (2001-05) at second all-time with 115 career starts. He also needs two shot attempts to pass Howard Wright (1967-70) for fourth all-time, eight made free-throws to pass Wes Channels (2006-10) for seventh and 10 free-throw attempts to pass Jim Beshears (1959-62) for seventh all-time.

Milestone Watch—OVC: Taylor is 16 points from passing Marcus Brown (Murray State, 1992-96) and 18 points from passing Jim McDaniels (Western Kentucky, 1968-71) on the league’s all-time scoring list. He also needs nine rebounds to pass Jimmy Hagan (Tennessee Tech, 1957-60) for 11th all-time.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

