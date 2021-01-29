Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Austin Peay State University accounting professor Brandon Di Paolo Harrison highlighted in MoneyGeek.com Study

January 29, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – MoneyGeek.com recently published an article that featured an interview with Austin Peay State University (APSU) accounting professor.

Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison

Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison

In the interview, Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison shares his insight on homeowner insurance by answering three questions:

Are there any homeowners insurance endorsements that you recommend for most, if not all, buyers?

Is there a common mistake that first-time buyers make? If so, how can they avoid it?

Are there any homeowners insurance exclusions that might be surprising to a first-time buyer?

Di Paolo Harrison’s interview accompanies a MoneyGeek.com study about home insurance.

To learn more

  • For more about the accounting program at Austin Peay State University, click here.
  • For more about Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison, click here.

Sections

Education

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives