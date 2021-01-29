|
Austin Peay State University accounting professor Brandon Di Paolo Harrison highlighted in MoneyGeek.com Study
Clarksville, TN – MoneyGeek.com recently published an article that featured an interview with Austin Peay State University (APSU) accounting professor.
In the interview, Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison shares his insight on homeowner insurance by answering three questions:
Are there any homeowners insurance endorsements that you recommend for most, if not all, buyers?
Is there a common mistake that first-time buyers make? If so, how can they avoid it?
Are there any homeowners insurance exclusions that might be surprising to a first-time buyer?
Di Paolo Harrison’s interview accompanies a MoneyGeek.com study about home insurance.
