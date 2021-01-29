Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Phased Return to In-Person Learning Grades 7-12

Montgomery County, TN – Good afternoon, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System families,

On Monday, February 8th, 2021 all CMCSS seventh through twelfth-grade traditional students will return to in-person learning. Although staffing issues and the substitute shortage are expected to continue during the pandemic, COVID-19 Coronavirus-related leave has continued to decrease as Clarksville-Montgomery County’s COVID-19 data continues to improve.

The district’s Communicable Disease Team is hopeful that there will be limited disruptions to in-person learning, but the potential exists for future school-based or district-wide closures.

Due to the ever-changing circumstances of the pandemic, families should always have plans in the event that school buildings are closed and remote learning must take place.

Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Health’s requirements for contact tracing and quarantines are still in place. Therefore, families should have plans in the event a child must transition to remote learning due to being in close contact with a positive case.

As Onsite Employee Health and Wellness partners with the Montgomery County Health Department to distribute vaccines to CMCSS employees in the coming weeks, the potential exists that schools will temporarily transition to remote learning in order to expedite the vaccination process. The Communications Department will communicate with families as soon as plans are finalized.

Finally, if you or someone you know is able to serve as a substitute teacher, bus driver, or any position in the district, please visit cmcss.net/employment for more information on how to join a team of employees who are working hard to keep our schools safe and open.

Thank you for your continued understanding and support.

The following are a few main points regarding this decision:

Clarksville-Montgomery County has experienced 11 straight days of declining % of community spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, dropping around 0.4% in 11 days.

Although the positivity rate has seen slight increases and fluctuations over the past few days, this can be attributed to nuances in the data provided by the state; rapids vs. PCR, etc.

COVID-19 Coronavirus related leave continues to decline, moving from 499 on January 4th to 191 yesterday.

The Substitute Department expects at least 60 additional individuals who will be able to cover classes in the next week or two.

Traditional students who are not currently in-person comprise around 35% of traditional learners; any further phasing of grade levels presents numerous challenges and is not expected to have district-wide advantages in regards to staffing.

Although many students flourish in remote or virtual learning settings, CMCSS faculty, staff, and administrators know the importance of in-person learning for the majority of our students.

To share more information about the hard work of CMCSS employees to keep schools open, the factors around the phased return to in-person learning, and what stakeholders can do to help, please feel free to use all or portions of the following video released on Wednesday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FarTZim0QGg

