Weekly APSU COVID-19 Update for January 30th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is in the process of becoming one of Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination locations.

When the state approves our application, APSU will begin distributing vaccines in Lot 11, at the corner of University Avenue and Main Street.

This means that the parking lot will eventually be closed for the remainder of the semester. Commuters will be able to find ample parking in lots 6, 7, and 9. To locate parking areas, please check the parking map https://www.apsu.edu/map/pdf/parking-map.pdf.

APSU will only administer vaccines to those who have received an appointment through the Montgomery County Health Department. Do not contact Boyd Health Services because the staff is not permitted to schedule vaccination appointments.

You can register online for a vaccination appointment at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/ .

Laptop and Cellular Hotspot Loan Program for Students

Austin Peay State University has a limited number of laptops and cellular hotspots available to students who have technology and connectivity issues.

For more information, please visit the Distance Education website at https://apsu.edu/online/current-students/laptop-loan.php.

APSU Govs Still Wear Masks

For the health and safety of our entire community, please follow the mask mandate on campus. We are all in this together, and we can keep our COVID-19 numbers lower simply by wearing masks properly on campus.

Masks are required inside buildings and outside when you are within six feet of another person.



We’ve received reports that people are not wearing masks inside common areas of academic and administrative buildings, as well as in the library. If you are eating, you can have your mask off for a short period, but please eat quickly.

Individuals who do not wear masks will be asked to put their mask on properly (over nose and mouth). Failure to wear a mask may result in being asked to leave the building. Violators of this policy could also be referred to the Dean of Students or Human Resources for further action.

Make Health & Safety a Priority

We know you’re tired of COVID-19 Coronavirus, and you want your life to return to normal. We have worked so hard to keep our campus community healthy and safe. Now is not the time to give in to complacency and fatigue.

This week we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-positive community members. We have also experienced a large increase in the number of exposed individuals who now have to quarantine.

Please continue to distance, wear masks and avoid behaviors that put your health and safety at risk.

The numbers provided are active cases being tracked by the University administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty, and staff filling out the COVID-19 Coronavirus form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, http://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

