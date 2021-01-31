Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Middle Tennessee

Murfreesboro, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis dropped its second-straight match to start the 2021 season, as the Governors fell to in-state rival Middle Tennessee, 7-0, at the Adams Tennis Complex.

Middle Tennessee grabbed an early advantage, as the Blue Raiders knocked off Oliver Andersson and Thiago Nogueira in the No. 2 singles bout to start the match.

The No. 3 doubles match was the next to-go final, with Jacob Lorino and Christian Edison coming up just short and Middle Tennessee claiming the doubles point.

After the Blue Raiders had claimed the doubles point, Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann pushed the No. 1 singles match to a tie-break set, but they lost 7-1 and Middle Tennessee claimed all three doubles matches.

The No. 5 and No. 2 singles matches were the first to go final, with Lorino and Schlossmann falling to give the Blue Raiders a 3-0 advantage. Middle Tennessee claimed the match win with a win in the No. 4 singles bout, knocking off Damberg to secure the win.

With the match already out of reach, Edison and Nogueria dropped the No. 1 and No. 5 singles matches, respectively. In the final match on the court, Andersson came up just short against the Blue Raiders in the No. 3 singles tilt to close out the match.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will take a few days to regroup before playing Chattanooga on February 6th at 1:00pm CT. The Mocs are 0-2 to start the season, with losses at Clemson and Alabama, and they will not take the court again before their showdown with the Govs.

Results

Doubles

Pavel Motl / Sean Presson (MTSU) def. Anton Damberg/Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 7-6 (7-1)

Francisco Rocha / Max Rauch (MTSU) def. Oliver Andersson/Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-2

Patrick Kristensen / Andreas Kramer (MTSU) def. Christian Edison/Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1

Singles

Tom Moonen (MTSU) def. Christian Edison (APSU) 6-1, 6-1

Stijn Slump (MTSU) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-0, 6-2

Max Rauch (MTSU) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 6-2, 6-1

Sean Presson (MTSU) def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-0, 6-1

Oskar Michalek (MTSU) def. Jacob Lorino (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

Patrick Kristensen (MTSU) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-0, 6-2

