Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting The Sanctity Of Life

Washington, D.C. – Protecting the right to live is paramount to my mission. In Washington D.C. and across the United States, members of the pro-life community gathered in-person and virtually for the March for Life to declare their support. In the Senate, I proposed legislation to prevent Title X taxpayer funds from going to abortion providers.

Weak immigration policy turns every town into a border town and every state into a border state. That’s why this week I worked with my colleagues in the Senate to introduce two pieces of legislation to prioritize the safety of the American people. Holding sanctuary states accountable for disobeying federal immigration law and building barriers to birth tourism protect the American people and preserve the integrity of the border.

Supporting Tennessee Businesses

The Small Business Administration announced new low-interest disaster loans for Tennessee businesses and residents impacted by the Nashville explosion on December 25, 2020. These loans will help small businesses make an essential step toward economic recovery. To learn more and apply, visit the SBA website.

Strengthening Local Resources

Eastman Chemical Co. announced plans to build a plastic-to-plastic recycling facility in northeastern Tennessee. In addition to supporting the local economy, this facility would help to recycle over 250 million pounds of plastic annually and strengthen local resources.

Marsha’s Roundup

This week on ‘Unmuted with Marsha,’ I spoke with Border Patrol Agent Art Del Cueto who shared his unique perspective on border security and how efforts to police our southern border have been impacted under President Joe Biden’s administration.

I took to the Senate floor to advocate for immigration policies that protect the American people.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10L00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

