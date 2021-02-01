Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces Young Eagle Medical Home to return to original location

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Young Eagle Medical Home, the hospital’s pediatric clinic for patients ages birth through 17, returns to its original location within the hospital’s C Building, February 16th, 2021.

Since March, the pediatric clinic has operated out of Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home, near Gate 10, as the hospital took precautionary measures to minimize the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the Fort Campbell community.

“By Young Eagle and Gold Army Medical Homes returning to the hospital footprint, this gives us room for returning deployed Soldiers to receive primary care services in their designated locations,” said Col. Patrick T. Birchfield, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander.

With the return of Young Eagle and Gold Army Medical Homes, all patients with appointments to a medical service in the hospital’s B or C Buildings can enter the hospital through the double doors beside the Emergency Center entrance beginning Feb. 16 for easier access to their medical appointment.

“Screeners [at the A Entrance and the entrance adjacent to the Emergency Center] will help ensure safe screening processes for patients and personnel who access the hospital.” Birchfield added guests will continue to be limited, according to the current COVID-19 Visitor’s Policy.

The policy only allows a guest to accompany a patient who requires supervision during outpatient visits. Only one visitor is authorized in an inpatient room and during the patient’s entire hospital stay. Face masks are also required when entering the hospital. Some exceptions may apply to include very young children and certain medical conditions.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines are currently being offered to BACH’s high-risk beneficiaries ages 65 and older under the guidelines in the DoD Population Schema and outlined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the CDC.

These are scheduled by BACH personnel who will reach out to the identified high risk beneficiaries when the vaccine is available to them.

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine appointments are not scheduled through hospital appointment line.

Sections

Topics