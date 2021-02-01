This Week at APSU: Science on Tap returns for special online seminar about COVID-19 Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – Science on Tap will return on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021, at 7:00pm to revisit the COVID-19 Coronavirus discussion. This time, however, the event will be virtual – delivered via Zoom webinar – and include a panel discussion to take on the urgency and hope of new vaccines to stop the virus.

Panel members will include Jane Semler, Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) professor, and Dr. Perry Scanlan, virologist and MLS professor. Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), will be the moderator.

“One year ago, we sat down to discuss COVID-19,” a poster promoting the event reads. “A lot has changed since then. Join us for a virtual panel discussion about COVID-19 and the vaccine.”

Science on Tap is a lecture series hosted by APSU’s College of STEM.

To join the event, click here.

‘The Katrina Chronicles’ virtual artist talk coming Feb. 3

The New Gallery, located in the APSU Department of Art + Design on Austin Peay State University’s campus is excited to present The Katrina Chronicles, a new exhibition by artist Peter Precourt, to add to the editions of the 2020-2021 exhibition season.

The artist will deliver a lecture on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at 6:00pm via Zoom. You can register here for this free talk.

The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on Austin Peay State University’s campus, runs through February 12th.

A 360-degree virtual walk-through of the exhibit to follow the exhibition for those who would like to view the artist’s work from the safety of their homes. To visit the walk-through, go to www.apsu.edu/art-design.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

APSU’s annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics athletes

Every year, Austin Peay State University students and people in the Clarksville community get ready to support a great cause as they face ice-cold pool temperatures at the Foy Recreation and Fitness Center. The reason – to support the Special Olympics Tennessee athletes.

APSUis hosting the Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 6th from 10:00am-noon.

For those unable to participate in person, there is an opportunity to stay involved from home. Those who plan to plunge at home can still donate to this special cause. The at-home plunge can take place in a pool, Slip ’N Slide, water balloon fight or sprinklers. Make sure to take a video!

Austin Peay State University is partnering with the Special Olympics Tennessee and the Clarksville Police Department to host the event.

COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines will be enforced and followed. All participants must complete a prescreening before plunging. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced during this event. Each plunge will be scheduled to limit a large gathering of people.

