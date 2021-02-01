Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

This Week at APSU: Science on Tap returns for special online seminar about COVID-19 Coronavirus

February 1, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Science on Tap will return on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021, at 7:00pm to revisit the COVID-19 Coronavirus discussion. This time, however, the event will be virtual – delivered via Zoom webinar – and include a panel discussion to take on the urgency and hope of new vaccines to stop the virus.

Austin Peay State University's Science On Tap goes virtual February 2nd. (APSU)

Panel members will include Jane Semler, Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) professor, and Dr. Perry Scanlan, virologist and MLS professor. Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), will be the moderator.

“One year ago, we sat down to discuss COVID-19,” a poster promoting the event reads. “A lot has changed since then. Join us for a virtual panel discussion about COVID-19 and the vaccine.”

Science on Tap is a lecture series hosted by APSU’s College of STEM.

To join the event, click here. 

‘The Katrina Chronicles’ virtual artist talk coming Feb. 3

Peter Precourt

Peter Precourt

The New Gallery, located in the APSU Department of Art + Design on Austin Peay State University’s campus is excited to present The Katrina Chronicles, a new exhibition by artist Peter Precourt, to add to the editions of the 2020-2021 exhibition season.

The artist will deliver a lecture on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at 6:00pm via Zoom. You can register here for this free talk.

The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on Austin Peay State University’s campus, runs through February 12th.

 


 

A 360-degree virtual walk-through of the exhibit to follow the exhibition for those who would like to view the artist’s work from the safety of their homes. To visit the walk-through, go to www.apsu.edu/art-design.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at .

APSU’s annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics athletes

Every year, Austin Peay State University students and people in the Clarksville community get ready to support a great cause as they face ice-cold pool temperatures at the Foy Recreation and Fitness Center. The reason – to support the Special Olympics Tennessee athletes.

APSUis hosting the Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 6th from 10:00am-noon.

For those unable to participate in person, there is an opportunity to stay involved from home. Those who plan to plunge at home can still donate to this special cause. The at-home plunge can take place in a pool, Slip ’N Slide, water balloon fight or sprinklers. Make sure to take a video!

Plungers must submit a minimum of $50.00 in donations ($30.00 for students). Each plunger will be given an official Plunge T-shirt and bragging rights for facing the cold water. If you are interested in registering and for more information, visit https://give.classy.org/clarksvilleplunge21.

Austin Peay State University is partnering with the Special Olympics Tennessee and the Clarksville Police Department to host the event.

COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines will be enforced and followed. All participants must complete a prescreening before plunging. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced during this event. Each plunge will be scheduled to limit a large gathering of people.

Other events on campus

  • To see other happenings on campus, click here.

Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28  