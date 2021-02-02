|
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball announces changes to Three games on schedule
Clarksville, TN – Three upcoming Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team games have seen their tip-off times altered due to scheduling changes with Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, and UT Martin.
As of now, the Governors have changes at:
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.
Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
