Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball announces changes to Three games on schedule

Clarksville, TN – Three upcoming Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team games have seen their tip-off times altered due to scheduling changes with Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, and UT Martin.

As of now, the Governors have changes at:

February 4th at Eastern Kentucky, from 7:00pm CT to 6:00pm CT

February 6th at Morehead State, from 3:00pm CT to 1:00pm CT

February 8th at UT Martin, from 8:00pm CT to 6:00pm CT

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.

