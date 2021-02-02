Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball announces changes to Three games on schedule

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – Three upcoming Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team games have seen their tip-off times altered due to scheduling changes with Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, and UT Martin.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

As of now, the Governors have changes at:

  • February 4th at Eastern Kentucky, from 7:00pm CT to 6:00pm CT
  • February 6th at Morehead State, from 3:00pm CT to 1:00pm CT
  • February 8th at UT Martin, from 8:00pm CT to 6:00pm CT

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance a game will not come to fruition or something else will pop up first.

Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.


