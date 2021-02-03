MCSO’s Bryan Green earns National School Resource Officer Practitioner Certification

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate SRO Bryan Green on earning his National School Resource Officer Practitioner Certification.

To obtain the status of National SRO Practitioner, deputies must work as an SRO for a minimum of three years, complete a 40-hour Basic School Resource Officer training course, a 24-hour AdvancedNASRO training course, and an additional 160 hours of specialized law enforcement in-service training.

Green started with the Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a reserve deputy. He transferred to the School Resource Officer Division in October 2015.

He is currently the SRO at Northwest High School.

Green joins eight other SRO’s who have earned their Practitioner Certification.

