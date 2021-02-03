Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

MCSO’s Bryan Green earns National School Resource Officer Practitioner Certification

February 3, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate SRO Bryan Green on earning his National School Resource Officer Practitioner Certification.

To obtain the status of National SRO Practitioner, deputies must work as an SRO for a minimum of three years, complete a 40-hour Basic School Resource Officer training course, a 24-hour AdvancedNASRO training course, and an additional 160 hours of specialized law enforcement in-service training.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Bryan Green.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Bryan Green.

Green started with the Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a reserve deputy. He transferred to the School Resource Officer Division in October 2015.

He is currently the SRO at Northwest High School.

Green joins eight other SRO’s who have earned their Practitioner Certification.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28  