APSU Football signs 19 to Open Spring Signing Period

February 4, 2021
 

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden put the finishing touches on his first signing class, with 19 players signing to play for the Governors during Wednesday’s opening day of the spring signing period.

Austin State University Governors Football signs 19 to Open Spring Signing Period. (APSU Sports Information)

Combined with a seven-man early signing class in December, Walden will have a class of 26 newcomers when the Govs begin camp this summer.

“This is a great day for Austin Peay football,” said Walden. “I am incredibly thankful for the work ethic of our staff and administration for helping us bring in an elite recruiting class. Our coaches have spent countless hours evaluating each of these young men, not only on tape, but also evaluating their character. This class consists of “Our Kind of Guys” (OKGs). These student-athletes will provide a ton of excitement on the field, and will be leaders for our university off the field. We believe this class can build a winning culture that will last for years to come at Austin Peay.”

The APSU Governors full recruiting class features players from eight different states. In addition, nine of the commitments were three-star recruits according to 247Sports.com.

APSU Football 2021 Signing Class

Athlete Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School
Jack Baker 6-2 250 OL Fairview, Tennessee Fairview HS
Iven Dayton 5-5 145 RB Nashville, Tennessee Pearl-Cohn Magnet HS
Vontavious “Tae” Gayden 6-3 184 WR Mangham, Louisiana Mangham HS
DeTerias Glover 6-3 250 DL Kingsland, Georgia Camden County HS
Trey Goodman 6-0 180 WR Norcross, Georgia Norcross HS
Daniel Green 6-0 160 WR Nashville, Tennessee Lipscomb Academy
Jackson Griner † 6-2 210 LB Columbus, Georgia Glenwood HS
Jevon Jackson 5-10 180 RB Decatur, Alabama Austin HS
Neyland Jean 6-3 210 QB Chattanooga, Tennessee Baylor School
Chandler Kirton 6-2 285 OL Jacksonville, Florida Duncan U Fletcher HS
Deandrae McCray 5-10 160 WR Tallahassee, Florida North Florida Christian School
Kobe Nash 6-3 320 OL New Market, Alabama Buckhorn HS
Anietie Ntekop † 6-4 265 OL Roswell, Georgia Roswell HS
Denver Parker † 5-10 180 DB Bridgeton, Missouri De Smet Jesuit HS
Tyree Pharr 6-1 250 DL Theodore, Alabama Theodore HS
Joshua Rudolph † 6-0 215 LB Montgomery, Alabama Park Crossing HS
Tre Shackelford 5-11 170 WR Decatur, Alabama Austin HS
Brennan Smith 6-4 280 OL Pensacola, Florida Escambia HS
Kellen Stewart 5-11 180 WR Rosenberg, Texas B F Terry HS
Brody Swafford 5-10 170 WR Cleveland, Tennessee Walker Valley HS
Kameron Thomas † 5-9 165 WR Birmingham, Alabama Ramsay HS
Jaheim Ward † 6-2 185 DB Moultrie, Georgia Colquitt County HS
Alexander Whitmore 6-2 260 DL Memphis, Tennessee Whitehaven HS / Memphis Nighthawks
Harrison Wilkes † 6-3 290 OL Germantown, Tennessee Houston HS
Brodie Williams 5-11 175 DB Jonesboro, Arkansas Jonesboro HS
Christian Wingfield 6-8 265 OL Atlanta, Georgia Hapeville Charter Academy

† – signed during December early signing period (7)


