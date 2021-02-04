APSU Football signs 19 to Open Spring Signing Period

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden put the finishing touches on his first signing class, with 19 players signing to play for the Governors during Wednesday’s opening day of the spring signing period.

Combined with a seven-man early signing class in December, Walden will have a class of 26 newcomers when the Govs begin camp this summer.

“This is a great day for Austin Peay football,” said Walden. “I am incredibly thankful for the work ethic of our staff and administration for helping us bring in an elite recruiting class. Our coaches have spent countless hours evaluating each of these young men, not only on tape, but also evaluating their character. This class consists of “Our Kind of Guys” (OKGs). These student-athletes will provide a ton of excitement on the field, and will be leaders for our university off the field. We believe this class can build a winning culture that will last for years to come at Austin Peay.”

The APSU Governors full recruiting class features players from eight different states. In addition, nine of the commitments were three-star recruits according to 247Sports.com.

APSU Football 2021 Signing Class

Athlete Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School Jack Baker 6-2 250 OL Fairview, Tennessee Fairview HS Iven Dayton 5-5 145 RB Nashville, Tennessee Pearl-Cohn Magnet HS Vontavious “Tae” Gayden 6-3 184 WR Mangham, Louisiana Mangham HS DeTerias Glover 6-3 250 DL Kingsland, Georgia Camden County HS Trey Goodman 6-0 180 WR Norcross, Georgia Norcross HS Daniel Green 6-0 160 WR Nashville, Tennessee Lipscomb Academy Jackson Griner † 6-2 210 LB Columbus, Georgia Glenwood HS Jevon Jackson 5-10 180 RB Decatur, Alabama Austin HS Neyland Jean 6-3 210 QB Chattanooga, Tennessee Baylor School Chandler Kirton 6-2 285 OL Jacksonville, Florida Duncan U Fletcher HS Deandrae McCray 5-10 160 WR Tallahassee, Florida North Florida Christian School Kobe Nash 6-3 320 OL New Market, Alabama Buckhorn HS Anietie Ntekop † 6-4 265 OL Roswell, Georgia Roswell HS Denver Parker † 5-10 180 DB Bridgeton, Missouri De Smet Jesuit HS Tyree Pharr 6-1 250 DL Theodore, Alabama Theodore HS Joshua Rudolph † 6-0 215 LB Montgomery, Alabama Park Crossing HS Tre Shackelford 5-11 170 WR Decatur, Alabama Austin HS Brennan Smith 6-4 280 OL Pensacola, Florida Escambia HS Kellen Stewart 5-11 180 WR Rosenberg, Texas B F Terry HS Brody Swafford 5-10 170 WR Cleveland, Tennessee Walker Valley HS Kameron Thomas † 5-9 165 WR Birmingham, Alabama Ramsay HS Jaheim Ward † 6-2 185 DB Moultrie, Georgia Colquitt County HS Alexander Whitmore 6-2 260 DL Memphis, Tennessee Whitehaven HS / Memphis Nighthawks Harrison Wilkes † 6-3 290 OL Germantown, Tennessee Houston HS Brodie Williams 5-11 175 DB Jonesboro, Arkansas Jonesboro HS Christian Wingfield 6-8 265 OL Atlanta, Georgia Hapeville Charter Academy

† – signed during December early signing period (7)

