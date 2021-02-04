Strong Winds expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County Today

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that gusty winds likely this afternoon and evening across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

A quick accumulating snowfall possible around midnight tonight in higher elevations of the Upper Cumberland Region.

As a quick-moving storm system moves out of the southern plains this morning and pushes a cold front west to east across the mid-state region this evening, a strong surface pressure gradient will develop along and ahead of this cold frontal passage.

Breezy south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, locally to around 40 mph, will be possible this afternoon across all of mid-state.

These higher wind gusts will continue into evening hours for locations generally east of I-65 Corridor.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating high-profile vehicles. If determined later that wind gusts will be around 40 mph or greater for a large enough area, a Wind Advisory may be issued.

As moisture with this system moves eastward out of the mid-state region and temperatures fall closer to freezing around midnight tonight, an hour or two of snow showers could occur across higher elevations of the Upper Cumberland Region. Generally, snow accumulations are expected to be around one-half of an inch. No significant snow accumulations are expected across the remainder of the mid-state region tonight.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

