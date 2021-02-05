Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting February 5th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48.

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.





Montgomery County

Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

Nightly, from 12:00am-11L00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Davidson County

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

Safety Improvements at the I-65 Off-Ramps at Wedgewood Ave (MM 81)

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 southbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Avenue to perform traffic switch and install a barrier wall.

Safety Improvements at the I-65 Northbound Harding Place Off-Ramp (MM 78)

Nightly, 8:00pm-5:00am, the ramp from Harding Place east to I-65 north will be temporarily closed to remove the barrier wall along the ramp shoulder. There will be no lane closures on I-65 or Harding Place.

On-Call Sign Work

Friday, February 5th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on the downtown loop at MM 209.5 to replace the overhead sign at I-40 westbound at I-65.

Sign Installation on I-24

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00pm, there will be a lane closure on I-24 westbound at MM 48 and partial exit ramp closure at exit 47/47A at MM 48 to remove the existing sign structure.

Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

Nightly, from 8:00-pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

Humphreys County

Bridge Repairs on I-40 over the Buffalo River

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for construction operations at MM 140-142.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

