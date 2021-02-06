Many City of Clarksville facilities to reopen Monday

Decline in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases allows return of access

Clarksville, TN – With coronavirus case numbers declining across the community, the City of Clarksville will reopen recreation centers and some customer service facilities on Monday, February 8th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department will reopen customer service center lobbies to the public on Monday, after closing them in mid-December because of a spike in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in the community. Masking and social distancing orders remain in place.

Customer service center internal lobbies at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street will return to normal business hours, 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday-Friday, for full service. This includes developer and contractor services, in-person customer payments, and business transactions. Drive-through window service will continue to be open during normal business hours.

“I’ve closely monitored our local COVID-19 numbers and with the current decline in active cases and discussion with City officials, I feel it’s safe to reopen our customer service center lobbies to the public with continued social distancing protocol in place,” said Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager. “I appreciate the cooperation of customers during the temporary closing of our lobbies. I also extend my appreciation to our Gas & Water employees who have reported to work daily through the lobby closings to ensure essential services were provided.”

Customers are encouraged to continue to use pay-by-phone, online bill payment features, or payment drop boxes to avoid long call wait times or lines at the service centers.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department on Monday will reopen all three recreation centers — Burt-Cobb, Crow, and Kleeman — along with the New Providence Pool, Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, and the department’s main office also will reopen with normal hours on Monday. The centers, pool, and the fort will have limited occupancy, and masks will be required.

Clarksville Fire Rescue will open lobbies at its facilities and the Fire Prevention Division will resume normal duties on Monday, February 8th in accordance with current masking and social distancing guidelines. Station tours and visits may resume, but they must be scheduled in advance and limited to groups of five or less. Participants must be pre-screened and documented for contact tracing; and masking and distancing guidelines must be followed.

Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department service windows at City Hall are open for property tax payments, issuing business licenses, permits, and parking collections. Hours are 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday, and from 8:30am to 12:30pm Saturdays during February. The state Department of Motor Vehicles service window is not open.

Clarksville Transit Service is allowing two-thirds capacity on its buses and is enforcing the Presidential order requiring face masks onboard all modes of public transit.

