Montgomery County Clerk Office will be Closed through February 11th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Clerk’s Office will be closed until Thursday, February 11th, 2021 due to increased cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. A professional cleaning service will sanitize the work and public spaces during the closure.

“On average we serve more than 1,000 people a day. At this time, we do not have the manpower to continue serving the public without compromising the health of our employees as well as those we serve,” said Montgomery County Clerk Kellie Jackson.

During the closure, Montgomery County registration renewals can be submitted online at mcclerktn.org , through the new Auto Assist app, the kiosk in front of the County Clerk’s Office at 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza, or by mail.

“This is not a decision that I have made lightly,” added Jackson. “I have consulted with the County Director of Emergency Services and have been advised that this is the best course of action for the Clerk’s Office at this time.”

The County Clerk’s office, including the drive-thru option, will reopen for services at 8:00am on February 11th. The number of customers within the office will continue to be limited upon reopening.

Marriage licenses may be obtained in any county in Tennessee. To see all updates and services offered through the Montgomery County Clerk’s Office, visit mcgtn.org.

Sections

Topics