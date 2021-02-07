|
American Red Cross, Nashville Predators team up for Multi-City Blood Drive
Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is continuing the partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host multi-city blood drive from February 22nd to February 26th.
All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last.
All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.
Additionally, as a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give?in February?will receive a $5.00 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.?(Restrictions apply.
Additional information and details are available at?RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
“The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of all blood product in the United States to hospitals in need,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “What many do not realize is that 80 percent of that blood is acquired from blood donations made at blood drives hosted by our corporate partners, schools and community organizations.”
“We are so thankful for this partnership with the Preds and their commitment to the community to fill this need during these unprecedented times. They realize the impact this pandemic has put on blood drives and took steps to provide a convenient way for donors to give blood. This enables our organization to fulfill our lifesaving mission in helping area hospital patients.”
How to donate blood
Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19, or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
The Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in?meeting the constant need for blood products.?
Important COVID-19 information for donors?
The Red Cross?is?testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s?immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an?individual developed COVID-19 Coronavirus symptom.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a?type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 Coronavirus survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.?Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 Coronavirus patients.??
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available?within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.?The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.?
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a?face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with?Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?public guidance.?
Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are needed at the Nashville Predators drive February 22nd – February 26th. While a vaccine has been developed to fight COVID19, there is no certain end date in this fight, but the need for blood products is constant.
Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation – Feb. 22nd – 26th
February 22nd, 2021
Clarksville
City of Clarksville
Paris
Atkins Porter Rec Center
Mt. Juliet
Celebration Lutheran Church
Nashville
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Lebanon
Faith Lutheran Church
Celina
Celina Church of Christ
Brentwood
City of Brentwood
February 23rd, 2021
Gallatin
Gallatin Civic Center
Nashville
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
The Donelson Fellowship
Memphis
ARC Memphis
Lawrenceburg
First United Methodist Church
Hohenwald
Hohenwald Church of Christ
McMinnville
Caney Fork Electric
Antioch
Ford Ice Center
Pleasant View
The Livery Stables
February 24th, 2021
Clarksville
Tennessee River – American Red Cross
Mt. Juliet
Courtyard by Marriott Providence B
Brentwood
Brentwood Baptist Church
Benton
First Baptist Church
Franklin
Christ Community Church
Ford Ice Center
Bowling Green, KY
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
February 25th, 2021
Dickson
YMCA Dickson
Columbia
American Legion Post 19
Chattanooga
Southeast Tennessee – American Red Cross
Franklin
Natchez Trace – American Red Cross
Ridgetop
Ridgetop First Baptist Church
February 26th, 2021
Hendersonville
Hendersonville Community Church
Smyrna
Gold’s Gym Smyrna
Nashville
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Waverly
Waverly UMC
Winchester Church of Christ
Crossville
Crossville Community Complex
Brentwood
Brentwood Library
Bowling Green, KY
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
