American Red Cross, Nashville Predators team up for Multi-City Blood Drive

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is continuing the partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host multi-city blood drive from February 22nd to February 26th.

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last.

All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.

Additionally, as a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give?in February?will receive a $5.00 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.?(Restrictions apply.

Additional information and details are available at?RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

“The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of all blood product in the United States to hospitals in need,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “What many do not realize is that 80 percent of that blood is acquired from blood donations made at blood drives hosted by our corporate partners, schools and community organizations.”

“We are so thankful for this partnership with the Preds and their commitment to the community to fill this need during these unprecedented times. They realize the impact this pandemic has put on blood drives and took steps to provide a convenient way for donors to give blood. This enables our organization to fulfill our lifesaving mission in helping area hospital patients.”

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19, or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

The Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in?meeting the constant need for blood products.?

Important COVID-19 information for donors?

The Red Cross?is?testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s?immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an?individual developed COVID-19 Coronavirus symptom.

Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a?type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 Coronavirus survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.?Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 Coronavirus patients.??

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available?within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.?The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.?

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a?face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with?Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?public guidance.?

Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are needed at the Nashville Predators drive February 22nd – February 26th. While a vaccine has been developed to fight COVID19, there is no certain end date in this fight, but the need for blood products is constant.

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation – Feb. 22nd – 26th

February 22nd, 2021

Clarksville

City of Clarksville

1760 Madison Street

10:30am to 4:30pm.

Paris

Atkins Porter Rec Center

500 Walnut Street

12:00pm to 5:00pm.

Mt. Juliet

Celebration Lutheran Church

3425 North Mt Juliet Road

10:00am to 3:00pm.

Nashville

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

2215 Garland Avenue

8:00am to 2:00pm.

Lebanon

Faith Lutheran Church

1655 Main Street

12:00pm to 6:00pm.

Celina

Celina Church of Christ

300 Church Street

1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Brentwood

City of Brentwood

8109 Concord Road

11:00am to 4:00pm.

February 23rd, 2021

Gallatin

Gallatin Civic Center

210 Albert Gallatin Avenue

11:00am to 4:00pm.

Nashville

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

2215 Garland Avenue

8:00am to 2:00pm.

The Donelson Fellowship

3210 McGavock Pike

10:00am to 2:00pm.

Memphis

ARC Memphis

1399 Madison Avenue

10:00am to 3:00pm.

Lawrenceburg

First United Methodist Church

212 Waterloo Street

12:00pm to 6:00pm.

Hohenwald

Hohenwald Church of Christ

110 Park Avenue South

1:30pm to 5:30pm.

McMinnville

Caney Fork Electric

920 Smithville Highway

1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Antioch

Ford Ice Center

5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway

1:00pm to 7:00pm.

Pleasant View

The Livery Stables

1104 Main Street

1:00pm to 7:00pm.

February 24th, 2021

Clarksville

Tennessee River – American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street

10:30am to 4:30pm.

Mt. Juliet

Courtyard by Marriott Providence B

1980 Providence Parkway

11:00am to 4:00pm.

Brentwood

Brentwood Baptist Church

7777 Concord Road

3:00pm to 8:00pm.

Benton

First Baptist Church

2498 Parksville Road

1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Franklin

Christ Community Church

1215 Hillsboro Road

11:00am to 3:00pm.

Ford Ice Center

7638 B Highway 70 South

1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Bowling Green, KY

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center

1021 Wilkinson Trace

10:30am to 4:30pm.

February 25th, 2021

Dickson

YMCA Dickson

225 Henslee Drive

2:00pm to 7:00pm.

Columbia

American Legion Post 19

812 Nashville Highway, Hwy 31 North

11:30am to 5:30pm.

Chattanooga

Southeast Tennessee – American Red Cross

4115 South Access Road

10:00am to 3:00pm.

Franklin

Natchez Trace – American Red Cross

129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100

10:00am to 3:00pm.

Ridgetop

Ridgetop First Baptist Church

1757 Highway 41 South

10:00am to 4:00pm.

February 26th, 2021

Hendersonville

Hendersonville Community Church

381 West Main

10:00am to 3:00pm.

Smyrna

Gold’s Gym Smyrna

567 South Lowry Street

9:00am to 3:00pm.

Nashville

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

2215 Garland Avenue

8:00am to 2:00pm.

Waverly

Waverly UMC

115 West Main Street

12:30pm to 5:30pm.

Winchester Church of Christ

1230 South College Street

1:00pm to 7:00pm.

Crossville

Crossville Community Complex

1398 Livingston Road

10:00am to 4:00pm.

Brentwood

Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

11:00am to 4:00pm.

Bowling Green, KY

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center

1021 Wilkinson Trace

10:30am to 4:30pm.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Sections

Topics