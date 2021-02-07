Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

American Red Cross, Nashville Predators team up for Multi-City Blood Drive

February 7, 2021 | Print This Post
 

American Red CrossNashville, TN – The American Red Cross is continuing the partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host multi-city blood drive from February 22nd to February 26th.  

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last.

All pre-registered?presenting donors will receive a Nashville Predators Foam puck and will be entered into a drawing for an American Red Cross logo puck signed by current Nashville Predators player for each drive February 22nd-26th. (Amanda Romney/American Red Cross)

All pre-registered?presenting donors will receive a Nashville Predators Foam puck and will be entered into a drawing for an American Red Cross logo puck signed by current Nashville Predators player for each drive February 22nd-26th. (Amanda Romney/American Red Cross)

All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.

Additionally, as a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give?in February?will receive a $5.00 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.?(Restrictions apply.

Additional information and details are available at?RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

“The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of all blood product in the United States to hospitals in need,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “What many do not realize is that 80 percent of that blood is acquired from blood donations made at blood drives hosted by our corporate partners, schools and community organizations.” 

“We are so thankful for this partnership with the Preds and their commitment to the community to fill this need during these unprecedented times. They realize the impact this pandemic has put on blood drives and took steps to provide a convenient way for donors to give blood. This enables our organization to fulfill our lifesaving mission in helping area hospital patients.”  

How to donate blood 

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19, or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements. 

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. 

The Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in?meeting the constant need for blood products.?  

Important COVID-19 information for donors? 

The Red Cross?is?testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s?immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an?individual developed COVID-19 Coronavirus symptom.

Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a?type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 Coronavirus survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.?Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 Coronavirus patients.?? 

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available?within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.?The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.? 

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a?face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with?Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?public guidance.? 

Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are needed at the Nashville Predators drive February 22nd – February 26th. While a vaccine has been developed to fight COVID19, there is no certain end date in this fight, but the need for blood products is constant.  

 


Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation – Feb. 22nd – 26th

February 22nd, 2021  

Clarksville  

City of Clarksville 
1760 Madison Street
10:30am to 4:30pm. 

Paris  

Atkins Porter Rec Center
500 Walnut Street
12:00pm to 5:00pm. 

Mt. Juliet  

Celebration Lutheran Church
3425 North Mt Juliet Road
10:00am to 3:00pm. 

Nashville   

Vanderbilt University Medical Center
2215 Garland Avenue
8:00am to 2:00pm.

 


 

Lebanon   

Faith Lutheran Church
1655 Main Street
12:00pm to 6:00pm. 

Celina   

Celina Church of Christ
300 Church Street
1:00pm to 6:00pm. 

Brentwood  

City of Brentwood
8109 Concord Road
11:00am to 4:00pm. 

February 23rd, 2021  

Gallatin   

Gallatin Civic Center
210 Albert Gallatin Avenue
11:00am to 4:00pm. 

Nashville   

Vanderbilt University Medical Center
2215 Garland Avenue
8:00am to 2:00pm. 

The Donelson Fellowship
3210 McGavock Pike
10:00am to 2:00pm. 

Memphis  

ARC Memphis
1399 Madison Avenue
10:00am to 3:00pm. 

 


 

Lawrenceburg  

First United Methodist Church
212 Waterloo Street
12:00pm to 6:00pm. 

Hohenwald   

Hohenwald Church of Christ
110 Park Avenue South
1:30pm to 5:30pm. 

McMinnville   

Caney Fork Electric
920 Smithville Highway
1:00pm to 6:00pm. 

Antioch   

Ford Ice Center
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
1:00pm to 7:00pm. 

Pleasant View   

The Livery Stables
1104 Main Street
1:00pm to 7:00pm. 

February 24th, 2021  

Clarksville  

Tennessee River – American Red Cross
1760 Madison Street
10:30am to 4:30pm. 

 


 

Mt. Juliet  

Courtyard by Marriott Providence B
1980 Providence Parkway
11:00am to 4:00pm. 

Brentwood  

Brentwood Baptist Church
7777 Concord Road
3:00pm to 8:00pm. 

Benton  

First Baptist Church
2498 Parksville Road
1:00pm to 6:00pm. 

Franklin  

Christ Community Church
1215 Hillsboro Road
11:00am to 3:00pm. 

Bellevue  

Ford Ice Center
7638 B Highway 70 South
1:00pm to 6:00pm. 

Bowling Green, KY  

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
1021 Wilkinson Trace
10:30am to 4:30pm.  

February 25th, 2021  

Dickson  

YMCA Dickson
225 Henslee Drive
2:00pm to 7:00pm. 

Columbia  

American Legion Post 19
812 Nashville Highway, Hwy 31 North
11:30am to 5:30pm. 

Chattanooga  

Southeast Tennessee – American Red Cross
4115 South Access Road
10:00am to 3:00pm. 

Franklin   

Natchez Trace – American Red Cross
129 West Fowlkes Street, Suite 100
10:00am to 3:00pm. 

 


 

Ridgetop  

Ridgetop First Baptist Church
1757 Highway 41 South 
10:00am to 4:00pm. 

February 26th, 2021  

Hendersonville  

Hendersonville Community Church
381 West Main
10:00am to 3:00pm. 

Smyrna  

Gold’s Gym Smyrna
567 South Lowry Street
9:00am to 3:00pm. 

Nashville  

Vanderbilt University Medical Center   
2215 Garland Avenue
8:00am to 2:00pm. 

Waverly  

Waverly UMC
115 West Main Street
12:30pm to 5:30pm. 

Winchester  

Winchester Church of Christ
1230 South College Street  
1:00pm to 7:00pm. 

Crossville  

Crossville Community Complex
1398 Livingston Road
10:00am to 4:00pm. 

Brentwood  

Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road
11:00am to 4:00pm. 

Bowling Green, KY  

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
1021 Wilkinson Trace
10:30am to 4:30pm. 

About the American Red Cross 

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.  


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28  