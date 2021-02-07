Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Black History Month

Washington, D.C. – Juno Frankie Pierce was an educator and suffragist who spoke at the inaugural convention of the Tennessee League of Women Voters in 1920.

Her words helped pave the way for voter equality, and her teaching encouraged the next generation of female leaders in Tennessee.

Nashville is a proud home to the late Juno Frankie Pierce, and we are honored to remember her legacy and significant contributions during Black History Month.

Promoting Pre-LIfe Polices

For far too long, abortion providers have siphoned taxpayer funding away from the American people. This week, I went to the Senate floor to call a vote on my legislation to close loopholes that allow big abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood access to Title X family planning funds.

Leading Legislative Action

This week, I sponsored over a dozen different amendments to the Budget Resolution. As part of this legislative action, I introduced over a dozen measures that will support health care choice, protect our communities from illegal immigrants, and counter threats from Communist China and Iran. This cohesive legislative initiative works towards a brighter future for our state and our nation.

Commending Tennessee Excellence

Congratulations to Saksham Saksena who was named one of only 300 “top scholars” in the Regeneron Science Talent Search. This search is one of most prestigious science and math competitions for high school seniors and celebrates academic dedication and enthusiasm. We look forward to seeing more students like Saksham championing the excellence of the Volunteer State.

Supporting Tennessee’s Public Health Measures

This week, new statewide and county by county resources were announced to the public detailing Tennessee public health measures and COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine availability. These resources will help to ensure that the vaccine is distributed safely and efficiently across Tennessee while work is being done to increase the vaccine supply.

