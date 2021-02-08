Austin Peay State University Softball announces 2021 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) released its 2021 softball schedule, Monday afternoon, which includes a modified Ohio Valley Conference 34-game schedule, two in-season tournaments, and a contest versus the state’s name-sake institution, University of Tennessee.

The OVC released an amended conference schedule, February 1st – expanding the slate from 22 to 34 games.

The new conference schedule features teams playing a pair of midweek doubleheaders with their travel partner (one doubleheader on each campus) and a three-game weekend series with the remainder of the league (10 total opponents).”

Prior to starting OVC play, Austin Peay State University will participate in two in-season tournaments, the Troy Invitational, February 19th-21st in Troy, Alabama, and the Coach B Classic, February 26th-28th in Carbondale, Illinois.

The APSU Govs trip to Troy sees them face Western Carolina, Mercer, and host Troy. The next week, Austin Peay State University faces Ball State, Saint Louis, DePaul, and host Southern Illinois.

The Govs will open OVC play March 6th-7th at the pre-season favorite Southeast Missouri, which will be the first of five conference road series that includes Eastern Illinois (March 19th-20th), Tennessee Tech (April 2nd-3rd), SIU Edwardsville (April 24th-25th), and UT Martin (April 30th-May 1st).

Austin Peay opens its home schedule at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt field with a conference series versus Morehead State (March 13th-14th), with other home OVC series versus Belmont (March 27th-28th), Jacksonville State (April 10th-11th), Tennessee State (April 17th-18th), and Eastern Kentucky (May 8th-9th).

The Govs home and away OVC doubleheaders against travel partner Murray State are scheduled for March 24th at Murray, Kentucky, and April 6th in Clarksville.

A trip to Knoxville, Tennessee on March 10th, to face the Volunteers, highlights the Govs non-conference slate, while they while also play two home contests versus in-state opponents Middle Tennessee (March 17th) and Chattanooga (April 14th) to round out the 2021 schedule.

The OVC Championship will again be held at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama, on May 13th-15th.

Follow Austin Peay State University softball at the official APSU Athletics website LetsGoPeay.com, or Twitter (@AustinPeay SB) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AustinPeaySB) to keep up to date with everything about Governors softball.

Schedule Highlights

Austin Peay State University will play 47 games versus 21 different teams.

The Govs will play eight games versus five teams that participated in the 2019 NCAA Tournament (Chattanooga, DePaul, Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, and Tennessee).

The February 27th contest versus DePaul, at the Coach B Classic, will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs in the Govs 36-year history.

The APSU Govs contest at Tennessee on March 10th is the first meeting between the two in-state schools in 11 years.

The contest at SEMO on March 6th is the earliest the Govs have opened their conference schedule since the 1998 season, when they opened OVC play at Tennessee Tech on March 4th.

